Crypto Market Regulation Is Running Out of Time at the Finish Line

Highlights
While Congress has largely agreed on how to divide crypto oversight between the SEC and CFTC, ethics disputes and stablecoin provisions are now the biggest barriers to passage.
After strong bipartisan House approval and Senate committee advances, the CLARITY Act is Senate-ready but remains stalled over unresolved political negotiations.
With the August recess approaching, missing the pre-recess window could push action into the midterm cycle and extend regulatory uncertainty for businesses planning digital asset investments.
The CLARITY Act was supposed to resolve a relatively straightforward, if technically difficult, question: When is a digital asset a security, when is it a commodity, and which federal regulator is responsible for overseeing the companies that trade it?