As social-distancing rules take a huge bite out of revenue, restaurants are scrounging to come up with plans to beef up their takeout businesses and make enough to pay the rent. The hotel industry is struggling as well.

Now, Marriott Bonvoy — the rewards program for the Marriott and the Ritz-Carlton, among other hotel chains — is putting both industries together in a new promotion. The Marriott is spicing up its menu with the chance of bigger rewards while aiding local restaurants.

The program allows Eat Around Town by Marriott Bonvoy members to earn points through participating restaurants by purchasing takeout food, delivery orders and gift cards.

Marriott Bonvoy members can earn rewards points when ordering from “a program restaurant” through a greater number of ways — including online ordering, delivery services or an app.

Members will have to save the receipt and submit it to Marriott Bonvoy. As it stands, members can also earn rewards points by calling a program restaurant directly to place an order or by going to the restaurant and paying with a credit card linked to the rewards program.

Launched last year, Marriott Bonvoy has allowed members to earn points while eating out — both while traveling or dining out where they live.

For the launch, Marriott hooked up with the FinTech company Rewards Network, which focuses on the restaurant industry. Marriott Bonvoy members can redeem points “toward free nights at more than 7,000 participating properties in 132 countries and territories.”

With its latest offer, Marriott is offering bonus points to all new “Eat Around Town by Marriott Bonvoy” members. “Marriott Bonvoy Elite” members earn points faster.

As reported in this space, the restaurant industry is facing an uncertain future. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, for example, has suggested that a gradual loosening of social-distancing restrictions could mean that restaurants will have reduced occupancy — or even that servers may need to wear gloves and masks.