Coronavirus

Movie Industry Facing Lowest Numbers In Over 20 Years Amid COVID-19

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
movies, films, industry, lost revenue, box office, coronavirus

The box office is looking at its worst year since 1998 and is anticipated to make 40 percent less than 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report from CNBC Monday (April 13).

With movie theaters closed until further notice and studios sidelining blockbusters until 2021, Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter said he anticipates 2020 box offices will reach roughly $6.6 billion. In 1998, movie ticket sales were reported at $6.7 billion.

“Our estimates reflect our opinion that most theaters will remain closed domestically well into June, with a slow recovery over the balance of the year,” Pachter told CNBC. “We expect some regions to remain closed for several months.”

Box office sales totaled $1.79 billion from January through March 2020, which reflects a 25 percent decline from the same period in 2019.

Restrictions due to the coronavirus prompted studios to take another look at when films would be distributed. For example, Disney’s “Mulan” is now scheduled for release on July 24 when it was previously slated for release last month. “Jungle Cruise,” originally scheduled for release this summer, is now coming to theaters in July 2021. In addition, all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies are being re-scheduled.

Some 17 movies previously scheduled for release do not yet have a new date, Pachter said.

Marcus Theaters has seen shares drop 5 percent, and Cinemark shares were down over 8 percent. AMC dropped 17 percent, and its shares have lost more than 70 percent of their value since the start of the year. The company is reportedly in bankruptcy talks.

The coronavirus hit the entertainment industry hard as television shows and films have stopped production, theatrical releases have been delayed, and movie theaters remain closed. The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) is asking Congress to provide relief measures for its 150,000 employees.

“The business model of the movie theater industry is uniquely vulnerable in the present crisis,” NATO said in a March statement.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE VIRTUAL PANEL: TUESDAY, APRIL 14, 2020 | 11:30 AM (ET)

Join PYMNTS CEO, Karen Webster with panelists from PSCU, BECU and PenFed on Tuesday April 14th at 11:30 am ET to dissect a wave of innovation that’s reinventing the credit union as we know it. The panel will delve into revelations from the latest PYMNTS “Credit Union Innovation Index” and look at how the credit union sector is responding to the COVID-19 crisis for members. Learn how changes to the CU landscape are transforming that sector as Webster and top decision-makers explore “360° of Credit Union Innovation.”

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Lobbying, stimulus funds, coronavirus, relief, nonessential businesses, retail, loans Lobbying, stimulus funds, coronavirus, relief, nonessential businesses, retail, loans
6.4K
Coronavirus

Companies Enlist Lobbyists For Stimulus Funds

The Handshake Is Dead – Long Live The Curtsy The Handshake Is Dead – Long Live The Curtsy
6.1K
Coronavirus

The Handshake Is Dead – Long Live The Curtsy

Report: COVID-19's Full Economic Impact Yet To Hit Report: COVID-19's Full Economic Impact Yet To Hit
4.8K
Economy

COVID-19’s Full Economic Impact Yet To Hit, Report Says

Google, Apple Team Up For Coronavirus Tracking Google, Apple Team Up For Coronavirus Tracking
4.7K
Coronavirus

Google, Apple Team Up To Enable Coronavirus Tracking Tech

Fed's Neel Kashkari says not to hope for a quick recovery Fed's Neel Kashkari says not to hope for a quick recovery
4.0K
Economy

Fed’s Kashkari: Quick Economic Rebound Unlikely

Walmart Doubles Last Year’s eCommerce Grocery Sales Walmart Doubles Last Year’s eCommerce Grocery Sales
4.0K
Retail

Walmart Doubles March 2019’s eCommerce Grocery Sales

MBA Students Petition For Refunds Due To COVID-19 MBA Students Petition For Refunds Due To COVID-19
4.0K
Coronavirus

MBA Students Petition For Tuition Refunds Due To Coronavirus

PayPal now has the ability to provide SBA loans PayPal now has the ability to provide SBA loans
3.9K
Disbursements

PayPal Approved To Process SMB PPP Loans

Amazon Set To Hire Another 75K Workers Amazon Set To Hire Another 75K Workers
3.7K
Personnel

Amazon Set To Hire Another 75K Workers Amid Ordering Boom

Donald Trump Donald Trump
3.5K
Coronavirus

Trump Will Not Yet Reopen Economy Amid COVID-19

banking-earnings-coronavirus-losses banking-earnings-coronavirus-losses
3.0K
Banking

Banking On A Rough Earnings Season For Banks

JPMorgan is raising its borrowing standards JPMorgan is raising its borrowing standards
3.0K
Loans

JPMC To Require 700 Credit Score, 20 Pct Down For New Mortgages

SoftBank SoftBank
2.7K
Investments

SoftBank’s Struggling Vision Fund On Track To Lose $16.5B

Italy's Monte dei Paschi was the victim of a cyberattack Italy's Monte dei Paschi was the victim of a cyberattack
2.6K
Security & Fraud

Hacker Hits Italy-Owned Bank’s Emails, Data Breach Unknown

coronavirus stimulus loans coronavirus stimulus loans
2.3K
Security & Fraud

Why PPP Will Be A Pivot Point For The Future Of Digital Security