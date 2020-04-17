US Senators Press For Cash Airline Refunds

The coronavirus pandemic is upsetting normal life the world over, and plenty of consumers want refunds on things they paid for but aren’t able to use. Here’s a roundup of some coronavirus-related refunds that companies and universities are offering.

Airline Tickets

U.S. Senators Edward J. Markey (D-MA), Kamala Harris (D-CA), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) announced their findings from a probe into airlines’ refund policies amid the COVID-19 pandemic in a press release. The senators received the information following a letter to 11 domestic airlines that asked each firm to provide full refunds to all travelers who cancel their flights as the continuing public health crisis occurs.

Under federal law, the announcement states, airlines must provide refunds to travelers who ask for their money back after an airline cancels a flight. However, travelers who cancel their own tickets amid the crisis are only getting airline credits. “Unfortunately, these travel vouchers do the public little good in this time of emergency, when Americans need money now to pay for basic necessities such as food, housing and medical care,” said the announcement.

The press release also noted that some airlines are having their vouchers expire within a year, but it did note that many airlines are extending that to two years. It also noted that “most airlines refused to share the total value of all travel vouchers and credits they have issued during the coronavirus pandemic.”

Sports Tickets

The University of Michigan will give a complete refund to season ticket holders in case the college football season is called off because of the coronavirus crisis, All About Ann Arbor reported.

Per the report, the university said that season ticket holders could receive free refunds, change the payment to a tax-deductible athletic contribution or transfer the payment to next year’s season.

“Speculation about the global environment four to six months from now is premature, and we will continue to follow the advice and directives of medical experts and health officials,” the email stated. “As the pandemic and global response continue to evolve, we remain committed to providing flexible options as it relates to season tickets in the sports of football, ice hockey and basketball.”