LSU Plans To Reimburse Almost $5.2M To Students

As the pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, educational institutions are providing refunds. Students at Louisiana State University (LSU), in one case, are set to receive reimbursements for some charges.

LSU said it foresees returning almost $5.2 million to students, with the inclusion of dining plan and housing reimbursements, WDSU reported. The report comes as classes came to an early conclusion for the term due to worries over the pandemic.

The reimbursements are different from the $9.44 million given to students via the federal coronavirus relief legislation, Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard said, per the report.

The university will give the reimbursements to eligible students if their banking information is available. If students do not have direct deposit, they will get a check sent to them through the mail.