Coronavirus

Starbucks Expects 46 Pct Q2 Earnings Drop Amid Pandemic

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
starbucks, revenue, 2Q, earnings, stakeholders, decline, coronavirus

Starbucks is withdrawing its 2020 outlook as it faces an estimated 46 percent earnings drop for the second quarter, according to multiple reports.

In an open stakeholder letter from Kevin Johnson, chief executive officer of Starbucks, and Pat Grismer, chief financial officer, the company provided an update on how COVID-19 has impacted business. 

“Given the dynamic nature of the COVID-19 crisis and how it is affecting our business globally, we are currently unable to estimate the full financial impacts beyond Q2 with reasonable accuracy,” the letter indicated.

Starbucks stock was down 2.2 percent to $70 in aftermarket trading Wednesday (April 8). U.S. sales first started dropping on March 12 and got worse when indoor seating areas were closed and people could only be served using drive-through or delivery. In the last week of March, same-store sales dropped 60-70 percent. 

“We are navigating this dynamic situation while staying true to the mission and values of Starbucks, including transparency. This includes sharing preliminary financial results in this communication, ahead of our Q2 earnings report on April 28,” the letter said, adding that setbacks are temporary and “we will overcome these challenges together.” 

Starbucks anticipates the disruption to its Chinese business — its second-largest market — during the pandemic affected Q2 earnings between 15 cents to 18 cents.

“The actions we took in China, beginning in late January, contributed to the steady business recovery we are experiencing, with over 95% of our stores now open, though many are operating with reduced hours and limited seating in compliance with local guidelines. We are encouraged to see similar improvements underway in South Korea, which reinforce both the resilience of our brand as well as our success in replicating our recovery model across markets as people are able to return to their daily lives and work,” according to the letter.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, day-to-day life has changed for nearly everyone — down to what were once the simplest, most straightforward and least-considered parts of daily living.

——————————

LATEST PYMNTS REPORT: B2B API TRACKER 

Social distancing has changed eCommerce from a ‘want to have’ to a ‘must have’ for businesses, yet retailers could struggle to create convenient payment and refund experiences for their apps and websites, says Abdul Raof Latiff, head of DBS Bank’s digital institutional banking group. In the April 2020 B2B API Tracker, Latiff explains how banks can provide a timely assist via application programming interfaces (APIs) that integrate payments into those eCommerce platforms.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

AP, AR eInvoicing digital payments AP, AR eInvoicing digital payments
7.7K
Accounts Payable

How Firms Can Speed Past The $150B Toll Of Legacy AP And AR Processes

Foursquare Foursquare
4.7K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Foursquare Merges With Location Data Firm Factual, Layoffs Expected

COVID-19 COVID-19
4.4K
Coronavirus

Update: Zoox Lays Off Backup Drivers To Its Autonomous Vehicles; Pelonton Halts Live Classes, To Close Studios; Pier 1 Asks Judge To Skip Rent; Austria Looks To Reopen Some Shops

The UK urges public entities to negotiate with procurement card providers The UK urges public entities to negotiate with procurement card providers
4.3K
B2B Payments

UK Urges Higher Government P-Card Limits To Support Suppliers

Bottomline Talks Opportunities To Help SMBs Bottomline Talks Opportunities To Help SMBs
4.2K
B2B Payments

Bottomline CEO: How FinTech Gets Creative To Extend Coronavirus Relief

Trulioo digital identity Trulioo digital identity
4.0K
Digital Identity

When Digital First Became Digital Only — And What It Means For Digital Identity

Mastercard's Nets Takeover Hits Antitrust Snag Mastercard's Nets Takeover Hits Antitrust Snag
3.7K
B2B Payments

Mastercard’s Nets Takeover Hits Antitrust Snag

amazon-delivery-shipping-coronavirus amazon-delivery-shipping-coronavirus
3.7K
Amazon Delivery

Amazon Pulls Plug On Its Shipping Service

Krishna Takes Over As IBM Chief Krishna Takes Over As IBM Chief
3.5K
Personnel

Arvind Krishna Takes Over As IBM CEO

federal reserve, the treasury, SMB, PPP, Loans, relief, coronavirus federal reserve, the treasury, SMB, PPP, Loans, relief, coronavirus
3.5K
Loans

Fed Plans New Facility For SMB PPP Loans

Obstacles, Opportunities Growing Into US Market Obstacles, Opportunities Growing Into US Market
3.4K
Buy Now Pay Later

Afterpay CEO On The Obstacles And Opportunities Growing Into The U.S. Market

Safaricom, Vodacom Acquire M-PESA Platform Safaricom, Vodacom Acquire M-PESA Platform
3.4K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Safaricom, Vodacom Acquire M-PESA Payments Platform

cryptocurrency tokens cryptocurrency tokens
3.2K
Cryptocurrency

Investors Hit Crypto Firms With Class-Action Lawsuits

Hilton Hilton
3.0K
Coronavirus

Hilton, AmEx Donate Up To 1M Rooms To Healthcare Workers

South Korea Is Going To Pilot Open Banking South Korea Is Going To Pilot Open Banking
2.8K
Banking

Leveraging Open Banking To Build The New Trust Ecosystem