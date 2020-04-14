Coronavirus

US Chamber Warns Of Virus Lawsuits In Businesses Reopening

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Businesses may face lawsuits for coronavirus infections, Chamber of Commerce warns

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is looking forward to a time when the country’s businesses can reopen, but the organization worries that once that happens, lawsuits could arise against businesses for exposing customers to the coronavirus, according to a letter it posted online.

The conservative group said this should be a concern for federal and more local lawmakers. The chamber said that, as long as a place of business is following the requisite guidelines, there should be some form of protection from frivolous lawsuits involving the contracting of the virus after businesses reopen.

The chamber said legal action relating to exposure to the deadly virus could eventually crop up amid businesses deemed “essential” and others. The chamber said chargers of negligence or even strict liability or public nuisance could be pursued.

While the chamber said proving causation may be a challenge, it noted that if enough such cases are brought before the courts, they could lead to some businesses facing bankruptcy. Other businesses may be deterred from reopening even if health officials give the green light for such action.

To help remedy the situation, the chamber said there could be a “safe harbor” in the mode of guidelines for businesses strictly following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. Some claims could be taken to federal courts rather than remain at individual local ones. Public nuisance claims could be banned or tightly restricted, and lawmakers could enact laws to prevent the over-use of such lawsuits, like what was done for the Y2K Act.

The chamber’s letter addressed a number of other concerns about the eventual reopening, cautioning that businesses will need extra financial aid if social distancing rules prevent them from operating at full capacity, and that testing and health screenings will need to be more widely available to prevent more virus outbreaks in the future.

The timeline for business re-openings could be longer rather than shorter. Neel Kashkari, president of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve, said he thinks it’s unlikely that the recovery will be as quick as was initially hoped.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE VIRTUAL PANEL: TUESDAY, APRIL 14, 2020 | 11:30 AM (ET)

Join PYMNTS CEO, Karen Webster with panelists from PSCU, BECU and PenFed on Tuesday April 14th at 11:30 am ET to dissect a wave of innovation that’s reinventing the credit union as we know it. The panel will delve into revelations from the latest PYMNTS “Credit Union Innovation Index” and look at how the credit union sector is responding to the COVID-19 crisis for members. Learn how changes to the CU landscape are transforming that sector as Webster and top decision-makers explore “360° of Credit Union Innovation.”

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Lobbying, stimulus funds, coronavirus, relief, nonessential businesses, retail, loans Lobbying, stimulus funds, coronavirus, relief, nonessential businesses, retail, loans
6.9K
Coronavirus

Companies Enlist Lobbyists For Stimulus Funds

The Handshake Is Dead – Long Live The Curtsy The Handshake Is Dead – Long Live The Curtsy
6.8K
Coronavirus

The Handshake Is Dead – Long Live The Curtsy

Report: COVID-19's Full Economic Impact Yet To Hit Report: COVID-19's Full Economic Impact Yet To Hit
5.6K
Economy

COVID-19’s Full Economic Impact Yet To Hit, Report Says

Amazon Set To Hire Another 75K Workers Amazon Set To Hire Another 75K Workers
5.4K
Personnel

Amazon Set To Hire Another 75K Workers Amid Ordering Boom

MBA Students Petition For Refunds Due To COVID-19 MBA Students Petition For Refunds Due To COVID-19
4.7K
Coronavirus

MBA Students Petition For Tuition Refunds Due To Coronavirus

PayPal now has the ability to provide SBA loans PayPal now has the ability to provide SBA loans
4.6K
Disbursements

PayPal Approved To Process SMB PPP Loans

Fed's Neel Kashkari says not to hope for a quick recovery Fed's Neel Kashkari says not to hope for a quick recovery
4.4K
Economy

Fed’s Kashkari: Quick Economic Rebound Unlikely

SoftBank SoftBank
4.0K
Investments

SoftBank’s Struggling Vision Fund On Track To Lose $16.5B

JPMorgan is raising its borrowing standards JPMorgan is raising its borrowing standards
3.8K
Loans

JPMC To Require 700 Credit Score, 20 Pct Down For New Mortgages

banking-earnings-coronavirus-losses banking-earnings-coronavirus-losses
3.5K
Banking

Banking On A Rough Earnings Season For Banks

Italy's Monte dei Paschi was the victim of a cyberattack Italy's Monte dei Paschi was the victim of a cyberattack
2.9K
Security & Fraud

Hacker Hits Italy-Owned Bank’s Emails, Data Breach Unknown

coronavirus stimulus loans coronavirus stimulus loans
2.6K
Security & Fraud

Why PPP Will Be A Pivot Point For The Future Of Digital Security

stimulus, relief, payments, CARES, coronavirus, IRS, Treasury, direct deposit, checks stimulus, relief, payments, CARES, coronavirus, IRS, Treasury, direct deposit, checks
2.4K
Disbursements

Consumer Stimulus Payments Expected This Week

Apple Apple
2.4K
Apple

Apple Pushes Toward Redesigned iPhone Release

How To Keep Commerce Secure Post-Coronavirus How To Keep Commerce Secure Post-Coronavirus
2.4K
Fraud Prevention

Securing The New Commerce Normal