34 Payments Execs Weigh In On The Pandemic

The end of the third quarter of 2020 offers a moment to look back — and ahead — as a year unlike any other is (a bit more) than three quarters finished.

It may be hard to remember, but when 2020 dawned, unemployment was near historic lows, at about 3.6 percent. GDP was growing at a healthy clip, and most companies — large and small — saw the trends of top-line and bottom-line growth as set

to continue.

Barely a few weeks into the year, the novel coronavirus seemed a distant concept, isolated to Asia and limited in scope.

Then, all too quickly, everything changed, and the virus hit home. The lockdowns interrupted daily life and the ebbs and flows of everyday commerce. Between January and April alone, more than 20 million individuals lost their jobs in the U.S. alone. GDP plunged double-digit percentages as Main Street small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) found themselves in crisis, and “work from home” became the norm. The great digital shift, to life lived online, was and is seismic in scope. PYMNTS research shows that as many as 144 million individuals have shifted to shopping online, and the change may be permanent.