Coronavirus

Wynn Resorts Pushes To Reopen Nevada Hotels, Vegas Strip

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Wynn Resorts wants to open Nevada back up in May.

A Nevada CEO is gunning for the state to reopen in May, a bold undertaking he justifies by pointing to the crippling effect the virus is having on the state’s economy.

Nevada’s unemployment rate jumped recently to 6.3 percent, the highest in the nation. Its economy, reliant largely on tourism, has taken a huge blow due to the stay-at-home orders and the attempts to mediate the virus’ spread.

So, after conversations with health experts, Matt Maddox, chief executive officer of Wynn Resorts, has been laying out an elaborate set of guidelines under which things could reopen if the government finds it amenable.

Maddox proposed allowing controlled reopenings with Wynn’s own casinos, which would include giving out face masks and hand sanitizer, reducing occupancy in public places, enforced social distancing measures, and temperature checks when one enters a room.

He proposed limiting the number of people in elevators or limos, and immediately quarantining any guest at a hotel who ended up testing positive.

Of course, he said, the chief concern that could help everything move along quicker would be more widespread testing – but that doesn’t seem to be on the horizon any time soon. Maddox said another potential danger was the distressed hospitals that have canceled elective procedures. He said that could lead to further issues down the road with the nation’s health care system.

Wynn was the first operator in the state of Nevada to shut down operations due to the pandemic. The company has committed to continue paying employees during the quarantine – a process which costs it $3 million per day and will likely come out to $180 million after a few months.

Maddox said he was aware that reopening wouldn’t be easy and that, if a spike occurs, more shutdowns might happen in the future. But he said the country would soon have to start approaching the situation akin to crossing a river “one step at a time” and by putting “feet in the water” before it’s too late to save the economy.

The issue of “reopening” the economy is one discussed more and more now, and with good reason; it will come with multiple different faces of the issue to consider, from the economic fallout to the invisible enemy of the virus itself.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE VIRTUAL FIRESIDE CHAT: WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22, 2020 | 12:00 PM (ET)

FIs have traditionally approached resilience from a technology standpoint, but ‘Black Swan’ events like the COVID-19 pandemic expose what can go wrong when FIs don’t prepare for the unexpected. Vincent Caldeira, Chief Technologist, FSI, APAC for Red Hat joins PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster to explore how preparedness is impacting FIs’ ability to do business during COVID-19, and the lessons being learned.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

CO-OP credit unions podcast CO-OP credit unions podcast
3.1K
Credit Unions

Credit Unions’ Role In Keeping The Balance Tipped Toward Consumer Calm

FTC Files Case Against Firm Posing As SBA Lender FTC Files Case Against Firm Posing As SBA Lender
3.1K
Legal

FTC Files Case Against RI Firm Allegedly Posing As SBA Lender; Company Claims Error

Facebook HQ Facebook HQ
2.9K
Coronavirus

Facebook Nixes Large Gatherings, Events Through June 2021

What's Next For Small Businesses In PPP Saga What's Next For Small Businesses In PPP Saga
2.7K
SMBs

What’s Next For Small Businesses Amid The SBA PPP Loan Saga?

schlotzskys-drive-through schlotzskys-drive-through
2.6K
Restaurant innovation

Schlotzsky’s: When You Can’t Dine-In Then Drive-Thru

Federal Reserve Federal Reserve
2.6K
Coronavirus

The Fed Communicates Rule Change For The SBA’s PPP

SBA Says It Has Approved 1.6M PPP Loans SBA Says It Has Approved 1.6M PPP Loans
2.5K
Loans

SBA Says It Has Approved 1.6M PPP Loans

US Senators Press For Cash Airline Refunds US Senators Press For Cash Airline Refunds
2.5K
Coronavirus

US Senators Press For Cash Airline Refunds; Michigan To Provide Season Ticket Refunds

Digital-First Banking Important After Pandemic Digital-First Banking Important After Pandemic
2.5K
Digital-First Banking

Why ‘Digital-First’ Banking Will Become ‘Digital-Always’

Google Google
2.4K
Payment Methods

Google At Work On App-Connected Smart Debit Card

Weekender Weekender
2.4K
News

PPP, Cross-Border AP, Stimulus Funds Top This Week’s News

remote payments coronavirus eCommerce remote payments coronavirus eCommerce
2.3K
eCommerce

NEW DATA: Five Ways Social Distancing Is Transforming Retail

Amazon Gets Initial Approval For Deliveroo Deal Amazon Gets Initial Approval For Deliveroo Deal
2.3K
Investments

Amazon Gets Initial Approval To Invest In Deliveroo

New COVID-19 Stimulus Could Come 'Soon' New COVID-19 Stimulus Could Come 'Soon'
2.1K
Coronavirus

Schumer: New COVID-19 Stimulus Could Come ‘Soon’

How Self-Service Will Transform Retail How Self-Service Will Transform Retail
2.1K
Unattended Retail

Self-Service And Retail’s ‘Storevolution’