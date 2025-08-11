Lenders Turn Perks Into Power for Subprime Customers

Highlights
Traditional credit underwriting and marketing practices can alienate non-prime consumers, who are filtered out early by AI-driven scoring and rigid eligibility systems, despite being eager to engage.
Inclusive credit marketing requires shifting the narrative from validation to value, emphasizing perks, accessibility and consistent brand messaging across channels.
Recognizing non-prime consumers as valued members — through early rewards and inclusive messaging — builds long-term relationships and is emerging as a powerful strategy.
