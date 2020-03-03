Credit Unions

WCCU Taps PSCU For Credit Card Processing Support, Services

PSCU, a payments credit union service organization (CUSO), announced that Westby Co-Op Credit Union (WCCU) has become a part of the cooperative for credit card processing support and services.

WCCU, which is based in Wisconsin, tapped PSCU after a comprehensive review process.

“We selected PSCU as we not only had a high level of comfort with the CUSO’s staff, but PSCU was also already integrated with a number of our other partners and vendors, which will allow us to be more efficient and provide better access to data and analytics for reporting,” said Terry Dahl, card services manager of WCCU, in the announcement. “Throughout the entire review process, we felt like PSCU’s staff listened to our specific needs to provide a consultative path forward. PSCU also has a culture similar to our own, and we are extremely pleased to begin our partnership.”

According to the announcement, “WCCU found its ideal partner — one that would offer exceptional service, act as a valuable resource to help guide the credit union, enhance growth and effectively communicate with staff to help deliver the best possible service to its members — in PSCU.”

WCCU’s credit processing services will be converted in the fall and will support over 34,800 members.

“Both PSCU and WCCU are committed to providing an unparalleled member experience, making this partnership a natural fit,” said Scott Wagner, executive vice president and chief revenue officer at PSCU, in the announcement. “We are pleased to welcome WCCU to the PSCU family and are eager to work together to provide its members with our industry-leading technologies, tools and services.”

Last year, PSCU prevented more than $277 million in would-be fraud, a 30 percent increase over 2018. Cybercriminals were blocked at the point of sale, at its contact centers and other avenues. The CUSO said it invests in cyberattack prevention tools, such as machine learning (ML) and data analytics, on a regular basis.

