Credit Union Climbs 21% to Hit $19 Billion

America’s federally insured credit unions saw their incomes jump 21% in the third quarter.

That’s according to new data released Monday (Dec. 8) by the National Credit Union Administration, which showed total assets in federally insured credit unions (CUs) climbing by $86 billion, or 3.7% to $2.40 trillion.

Total loans outstanding increased $72 billion, or 4.4 percent, over the year, to $1.70 trillion. Insured shares and deposits rose $76 billion, or 4.3 percent, over the year ending in the second quarter of 2025, to $1.84 trillion.

The report also found that net incomes came to $19.1 billion at an annual rate in the year to date through the third quarter of 2025, a $3.3 billion — or 21% — uptick compared to the same period during the prior year.

Among the other highlights: the report showed that the credit union system’s net worth ratio was 11.24% in the third quarter, up from 10.94% during the same period in 2024.

“The number of credit unions with a low-income designation declined to 2,392 in the third quarter of 2025 from 2,446 one year earlier,” the report said. “Their share edged up to 55 percent of all federally insured credit unions in the third quarter of 2025.”

Meanwhile, total investments edged up 2.2%, or $8.5 billion to $400.7 billion for the quarter, while total loans outstanding increased $72.3 billion, or 4.4 %, to $1.70 trillion.

In other CU news, recent research suggests that FinTech companies “may be talking themselves out of credit union deals,” as PYMNTS wrote in October.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Credit Union Innovation Readiness: How FinTechs Are Shifting Their Partnership Strategies,” a Velera collaboration, found that half of FinTechs sell to credit unions, while 42% of them say they run into no real obstacles, even as non-sellers point to concerns and compliance and product fit.

“That gap between perception and reality runs through PYMNTS Intelligence’s survey of 100 FinTech executives in the United States whose firms serve banks, credit unions and individual consumers,” the report added.

The research shows that 48% of FinTechs that distribute end-user products through partners now work with credit unions, compared to 40% last year. But just 16% of FinTechs do so with national banks, a 56% decline year over year.

“Among FinTechs that already sell to credit unions, 42% report no impediments at all,” PYMNTS added. “Among the remainder, the challenge FinTechs encounter most often is credit unions’ slow decision-making processes, at 38%, followed by complex rules and regulations, at 34%.”