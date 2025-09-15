Forum Credit Union Bets on Digital Tools to Keep 5,000 Businesses Loyal

Highlights
Forum bets big on data: The Indiana credit union tells PYMNTS it is rolling out a new business banking and data intelligence platform to serve 5,000 small and midsize businesses.
Digital meets community banking: From instant payments to external account aggregation, Forum is pushing tools that regional rivals use, without giving up its local edge.
Data as the new loyalty play: Forum’s roadmap includes digital account opening, a data warehouse and redesigned products, all aimed at keeping Main Street from drifting to bigger banks.
Credit unions are under pressure to give business customers the same clean interfaces, self‑service onboarding and actionable insights they get from bigger banks. And they want it without losing the community touch that brought those customers in the door. In central Indiana, Forum Credit Union is using a recent digital upgrade to do both, betting that better data and a simpler experience will make its business banking offering stickier.