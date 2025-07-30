Investments in Innovation Shape Credit Union Roadmaps

Highlights
Despite economic and regulatory volatility, Velera’s Brian Caldarelli tells PYMNTS credit unions should resist retreat and instead double down on strategy, innovation and purpose-driven leadership to navigate challenges.
Credit unions face existential pressure to modernize digitally to meet rising member expectations.
Credit unions can compete with large banks by using their cooperative model, reinvesting in long-term growth areas like cybersecurity and client experience, and avoiding short-termism.
