Cryptocurrency

Investors Hit Crypto Firms With Class-Action Lawsuits

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
cryptocurrency tokens

Seven cryptocurrency issuers and four crypto exchanges are facing federal class action lawsuits.

Filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan on Friday (April 3) by investors, the lawsuits allege that 11 defendants violated U.S. securities laws, when they sold billions of dollars in unregistered assets, according to a Reuters report.

The 11 lawsuits allege that the tokens were unregistered securities, that their issuers failed to follow appropriate registration requirements and that the token exchanges violated exchange and broker-dealer registration rules.

Named in the complaint are exchanges Binance, Bibox, BitMex and KuCoin, and issuers Tron, Block.one, Bancor, Civic, Kybercoin, Status, and Quantstamp, according to the report.

In a statement on Monday, Philippe Selendy, a parter at Selendy & Gay in New York City and one of the lead attorneys for the investors, compared the suit to the mortgage crisis that led to the Great Recession.

“The alleged pattern of misconduct by exchanges and issuers yielded billions in profits for wrongdoers through a basic betrayal of public trust,” he said.

In addition to accusing the issuers and exchanges of selling unregistered digital assets, the lawsuits allege that the exchanges gained financially from the practice. In one case, the Binance lawsuit claimed the exchange took in fees from issuers that often exceeded $1 million.

Block.one acknowledged the lawsuits in an emailed statement to Reuters, saying, “We are aware of the opportunistic complaints filed against several blockchain and cryptocurrency companies.” The firm added in its statement, “We have not been served with any claims but are well prepared to address anything that may arise.”

BitMex said it had received the lawsuit and was reviewing it, but declined comment.

Last September, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) settled charges against Block.one for conducting what the commission called “an unregistered initial coin offering of digital tokens that raised the equivalent of several billion dollars over approximately one year,” according to an SEC press release.

The company agreed to settle the charges by paying a $24 million civil penalty.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE VIRTUAL PANEL: HOW WE TRAVEL 

On Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 12:00 PM (ET) join PYMNTS CEO, Karen Webster and panelists from innovative travel companies for an in-depth discussion on the state of travel in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Paycheck Protection Program, coronavirus, SMBs, stimulus, coronavirus Paycheck Protection Program, coronavirus, SMBs, stimulus, coronavirus
18.5K
B2B Payments

BoA Receives $6B In SMB Loan Requests Within Hours

Nationwide will return its 50 million pound BCR grant. Nationwide will return its 50 million pound BCR grant.
15.1K
B2B Payments

Nationwide Says Business Banking Plans No Longer Viable

Why Consumers Aren't Adopting Mobile Wallets Why Consumers Aren't Adopting Mobile Wallets
9.2K
Mobile Wallets

New Data: 95 Pct. Of Consumers Don’t Use Mobile Wallets For In-Store Purchases

smbs-paycheck-protection-program smbs-paycheck-protection-program
8.3K
Loans

Bumpy First Days As Banks Grapple With SMB PPP Demand

visa-fraud-covid-secret-service visa-fraud-covid-secret-service
7.1K
Fraud Prevention

How Visa And The US Secret Service Are Flattening The COVID-19 Fraud Curve

IPO, biotech, augmented reality, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, WiMi Hologram Cloud, coronavirus IPO, biotech, augmented reality, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, WiMi Hologram Cloud, coronavirus
6.0K
IPO

Biotech, Augmented Reality Startups Test Investment Appetite With IPOs

How Fitness Industry Can Survive COVID-19 How Fitness Industry Can Survive COVID-19
5.1K
Coronavirus

ClassPass CEO: The Feds Need To Flex Their Muscles To Help The Fitness Industry

Mr. Rogers On Keeping Calm Through COVID-19 Mr. Rogers On Keeping Calm Through COVID-19
4.6K
Coronavirus

The Mr. Rogers Remedy For Keeping Calm Through COVID-19

How Financial Services Weather COVID-19 How Financial Services Weather COVID-19
3.2K
Coronavirus

Banks Tap Resilience To Weather The COVID-19 Storm

TurboTax, IRS, stimulus checks, tax filing, news TurboTax, IRS, stimulus checks, tax filing, news
2.9K
Economy

TurboTax Rolls Out Free Tool For Faster Stimulus Payments

wells fargo, Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, CARES, coronavirus, SMBs, loans wells fargo, Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, CARES, coronavirus, SMBs, loans
2.6K
Loans

Wells Fargo To Cap SMB Bailout Loans at $10 Billion

apple, siri, voysis, acquisitions, artificial intelligence, digital assistant, siri apple, siri, voysis, acquisitions, artificial intelligence, digital assistant, siri
2.4K
Apple

Apple Buys AI Voice Assistant Startup To Make Siri Smarter

COVID-19: Inflection Point Of Connected Economy COVID-19: Inflection Point Of Connected Economy
2.3K
Coronavirus

New Data: Why COVID-19 Will Be The Connected Economy’s Inflection Point

amazon-coronavirus-delivery amazon-coronavirus-delivery
2.3K
Amazon

Is Amazon Missing Its Time To Shine?

bullard-economy-coronavirus-unemployment bullard-economy-coronavirus-unemployment
1.9K
Economy

Fed’s Bullard Puts Positive Spin On Economy Despite Steep Job Losses