Coinbase Integrates With Triple-A to Expand Crypto Payments

Cryptocurrency payments solution firm Triple-A announced an integration with Coinbase.

The integration is designed to let Coinbase users make payments to select merchants in the Triple-A network, according to a Thursday (Dec. 5) press release.

“Triple-A’s integration with Coinbase Commerce will empower merchants to offer a Coinbase-specific payment option, enhancing the convenience for Coinbase users and allowing Coinbase to connect with a wider network of merchants, to drive the broader adoption of cryptocurrency payments,” the release said.

Triple-A CEO Eric Barbier said in the release that the partnership will offer an improved payment experience for Coinbase users in the United States, Europe and other locations.

The integration aligns with the two companies’ “shared mission to continue driving the adoption of crypto and promote its use in bringing the world onchain with everyday transactions,” Nemil Dalal of Coinbase Developer Platform said in the release.

The integration comes as “shopping with crypto is increasingly for more consumers than digital asset diehards and technophiles,” PYMNTS reported last month.

Because these payments are instant, there’s no worry over pending transactions. For online marketplaces, these payments can help streamline cross-border purchases.

“As regulations tighten and tech improves, observers hope that crypto payments may move beyond a novelty to a mainstay in retail and online commerce,” the report said. “In a testament to the changing tides of commerce, crypto payments are already making inroads in B2B.”

The collaboration follows last week’s announcement that Coinbase integrated Apple Pay as a payment method for Coinbase Onramp, its service for building onramps into existing apps for fiat-to-crypto purchases.

The move is designed to deliver easier onramping for the 60 million U.S. users of Apple Pay, give them access to the most popular payment methods and provide a faster end-to-end experience in which fiat-to-crypto conversions take seconds.

Also last week, Coinbase announced it upgraded its Coinbase One subscription program and debuted a new tier called Coinbase One Premium.

With these new offerings, “Coinbase One now truly benefits all types of traders,” the company said in a news release.