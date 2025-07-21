BitGo Preps for IPO Amid Wave of Crypto Euphoria

BitGo has become the latest cryptocurrency sector player aiming to go public.

The company announced Monday (July 21) that it had confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). BitGo said the number of shares it plans to offer and the price range for the IPO are still undetermined.

BitGo, founded in 2013, is one of America’s biggest crypto custodians, letting its customers also lend, borrow and trade digital assets.

The company introduced its over-the-counter trading desk in February, and announced the expansion of its Solana staking rewards program in April.

News of the company’s IPO plans comes months after reports that BitGo was considering a listing, and days after President Donald Trump signed into law a trio of crypto-related bills, kicking off a wave of optimism about the digital asset sector.

But as PYMNTS has written, this shift was underway even before those bills became law. Another milestone towards crypto’s mainstream journey happened last month, when another company – Circle – went public.

Circle’s debut, that report said, “represents more than a successful fundraising event. It marks a broader cultural and economic shift.”

“For years, cryptocurrencies have lived at the margins of institutional finance, oscillating between hype cycles and regulatory crackdowns,” PYMNTS wrote.

“With Circle’s entry into the public market, a new chapter looks set to begin. With blue-chip banks underwriting the deal and retail investors clamoring for shares, the traditional finance world appears more open than ever to embracing digital assets.”

In another report Monday, PYMNTS examined what the passage for the new stablecoin-focused GENIUS Act means for the dollar-pegged currency in terms of payments.

“For enterprise users, the evolving landscape signals a new era of trust. It means the digital dollars they’re using to pay contractors in Venezuela or settle trade balances in Nigeria may no longer be Wild West tokens but federally recognized financial instruments by the world’s leading economy,” that report said.

“But at the same time, for businesses leveraging stablecoins, whether for global B2B payments, instant invoice payments, or even payroll, the irrevocability of the mechanism, and the newness of its end-user experience, could create a new battleground.”