Grayscale Launches Multi-Asset Crypto Exchange-Traded Product on NYSE Arca

Grayscale Investments said Friday (Sept. 19) that its multi-asset cryptocurrency exchange-traded product (ETP), Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF, has begun trading on NYSE Arca under the ticker symbol GDLC.

The digital asset-focused investment platform said in a Friday press release that GDLC is the first multi-asset ETP, which it defines as a U.S.-listed ETP with more than two different crypto assets represented, available in the United States.

GDLC offers investors exposure to the five largest crypto assets, including Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana and Cardano, and, as of Friday, 90% of the crypto market in a single investment, according to the release.

The fund will rebalance quarterly to maintain alignment with the crypto market’s leading assets and will track CoinDesk Indices’ CoinDesk 5 Index, the release said.

Before Friday’s shift to a multi-asset crypto ETP, GDLC originally launched in 2018 and was known as Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund, per the release.

“Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF has met the growing investor demand for diverse exposure to crypto for nearly a decade and investors are increasingly turning to the ETP wrapper for their crypto exposure,” Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg said in the release. “GDLC is a purpose-built innovation designed to meet that demand, bringing simplicity and transparent access to the most liquid and largest crypto assets.”

Mintzberg announced in a Wednesday (Sept. 17) post on social platform X that GDLC had been approved for trading.

“Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards,” Mintzberg said. “The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the *FIRST* multi #crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana and Cardano.”

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced Wednesday that it approved the listing and trading of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund, as well as proposed changes by the three national securities exchanges to adopt generic listing standards for exchange-traded products that hold digital assets and other spot commodities.

“By approving these generic listing standards, we are ensuring that our capital markets remain the best place in the world to engage in the cutting-edge innovation of digital assets,” SEC Chair Paul S. Atkins said in a Wednesday press release.

When the SEC issued guidance regarding disclosures for crypto-based ETPs in July, it was reported that the move was widely seen as a precursor to a broader wave of approvals for crypto exchange-traded funds.