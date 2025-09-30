Mandarin Oriental Tests Bitcoin as Payment for Multimillion-Dollar Villas

Highlights
High-end developers like Mandarin Oriental, Grand Cayman, are adopting cryptocurrency payments for multimillion-dollar property purchases, driven by affluent, digitally native buyers who prefer managing wealth in digital assets.
Developers collaborate with licensed intermediaries to convert crypto into stablecoins or fiat, ensuring compliance with anti-money laundering regulations and protecting buyers and sellers from volatility.
Particularly for cross-border and international transactions, crypto can potentially streamline banking friction, mitigate foreign exchange risks, enable faster settlements and improve transparency.
User choice is the dominant behavior when it comes to retail payments. For much of cryptocurrency’s history, users haven’t chosen it at checkout.
