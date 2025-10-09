MiniPay and Noah Partner to Facilitate Global Payouts for Freelancers

Non-custodial stablecoin wallet MiniPay has integrated Noah’s financial infrastructure to enable freelancers, creators and sellers to receive global payouts.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

This solution enables these customers to receive ACH/SEPA transfers in U.S. dollars or euros in MiniPay, have them automatically converted to stablecoins, and cash out locally to mobile money, M-Pesa, Pix, GCash, Shopee and other familiar methods, the companies said in a Wednesday (Oct. 8) press release.

The collaboration of MiniPay and Noah aims to meet the needs of the growing number of freelancers in Africa, Latin America, Southeast Asia and South Asia, according to the release.

MiniPay was launched in 2023 and now operates in more than 60 countries, with more than 10 million activated wallets, per the release.

“People want to get paid like a local — without the maze of cross-border fees and delays,” MiniPay Head of Commercial Murray Spark said in the release. “By pairing USD/EUR virtual accounts with fast stablecoin conversion, transparent costs and local cash-out in a non-custodial wallet that keeps earnings in users’ control, MiniPay turns international earnings into everyday spending power.”

Noah’s financial infrastructure connects banks, payment networks and digital finance, and aims to move value between currencies, markets and networks, according to the release. Its platform powers account issuance, settlement and global payouts.

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

“Money shouldn’t live on separate rails,” Noah CEO Shah Ramezani said in the release. “By powering real-time interoperability between bank networks and digital assets, this partnership with MiniPay removes that divide — making global payments feel instant, connected and built for the modern economy.”

Noah announced in June that it raised $22 million in a seed round to build its financial infrastructure for the “Stablecoin Revolution.”

The company said at the time in a press release that stablecoins are disrupting cross-border payments by bringing together the reliability of fiat currency and the instant, 24/7 global capabilities of the internet and blockchain.

“Traditional processors optimize within existing constraints,” Noah Co-Founder and President Thijn Lamers said in the release. “We’re eliminating those constraints entirely. Our platform gives businesses the fastest, cheapest, most transparent way to move money globally and our mission is to make legacy cross-border payment methods look antiquated.”