MIT Prof Says Success of Stablecoins Rests on Interoperability

Highlights
The GENIUS Act officially legalizes U.S. dollar-backed stablecoins, creating a fully backed, blockchain-native “dollar for the internet.”
Without seamless movement across blockchains, America risks building fragmented “digital railroads” that stall innovation.
If big FinTechs or other players lock down the pipes, stablecoins could just swap one set of gatekeepers for another, unless open, interoperable payment rails are enforced.
