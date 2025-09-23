Morgan Stanley’s E-Trade to Add Crypto Trading in Early 2026

E-Trade, the online stock trading arm of Morgan Stanley, reportedly plans to add cryptocurrency trading to its platform in the first half of 2026.

The service will initially enable E-Trade clients to trade Bitcoin, Ether and Solana, Reuters reported Tuesday (Sept. 23), citing a Morgan Stanley spokesperson.

The offering of crypto trading will be enabled by a partnership of Morgan Stanley and digital asset infrastructure provider zerohash, according to the report.

CNBC also reported on this partnership and offering, saying in a Tuesday report that Morgan Stanley began offering bitcoin funds to wealth management clients about four years ago and has embraced crypto amid the policy changes that followed the election of President Donald Trump.

The bank’s upcoming offering through E-Trade will cut out some third-party management fees and offer clients direct ownership of crypto, according to the report.

Zerohash announced Tuesday that it raised $104 million in a Series D-2 funding round that included new participation from Morgan Stanley.

The company’s regulatory-compliant infrastructure for crypto, stablecoins and tokenized assets can be embedded into any app, platform or wallet, according to a press release. It will use the new funding to accelerate product expansion, support talent growth and continue powering on-chain innovation for financial institutions.

“Every financial institution is looking to provide access to the crypto asset class and innovate with this technology at scale,” Adam Berg, chief financial officer and chief administrative officer at zerohash, said in the release.

It was reported Jan. 2 that E-Trade was considering adding cryptocurrency trading to its platform in a move that would make it one of the largest mainstream financial firms to offer crypto trading.

The report said E-Trade was considering doing so because it expected the regulatory environment to be more friendly to crypto once Trump returned to office.

It was reported in July that PNC Bank and Coinbase partnered to develop a solution that would allow the bank’s clients to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrencies.

The partnership also includes PNC adding other crypto financial solutions for its clients and providing select banking services to Coinbase.