OCC Letters Reframe Crypto as Standard Banking Activity

Highlights
This year alone, the OCC has issued multiple letters confirming banks can custody, settle and now broker crypto assets under existing banking authorities.
While not rulemaking, the guidance meaningfully lowers barriers for banks and FinTechs to engage in cryptocurrency.
The normalization cuts both ways, with crypto treated as a standard financial activity that brings opportunity for banks and stricter obligations for crypto firms.
U.S. banking regulators are warming up to cryptocurrency in a way never seen before.