OnePay to Add Crypto Services Amid Drive to Build Financial Super App

OnePay reportedly plans to add cryptocurrency trading and custody services to its financial app.

These new services from the FinTech company that is majority-owned by Walmart will be powered by Zerohash and will enable users to access bitcoin and ether later this year, CNBC reported Friday (Oct. 3), citing unnamed sources.

Reached by PYMNTS, both OnePay and Zerohash declined to comment on the report.

A OnePay Rewards Terms and Conditions page that says it is effective as of Oct. 1, 2025, mentioned OnePay Crypto three times.

According to the CNBC report, the new crypto services would join other features OnePay has added as it works to build a super app for digital finance.

The company’s app currently includes savings accounts; credit and debit cards; buy now, pay later (BNPL) options; and wireless plans, per the report.

OnePay is ranked No. 5 among free finance apps on Apple’s App Store, and three of the apps ahead of it already offer crypto, the report said. They include PayPal, Venmo and Cash App.

The company’s expansion into wireless plans was reported Sept. 3 and was said to be part of its effort to become an American super app. These plans are offered in partnership with mobile services startup Gigs and offer unlimited 5G data, talk and text on the AT&T network for $35 a month.

In June, OnePay said it was launching a credit card program in partnership with Synchrony. PYMNTS reported at the time that the OnePay app serves as a digital front door through which general purpose and private-label cards (for Walmart purchases) will roll out.

Zerohash said Sept. 23 that it raised $104 million in a Series D-2 funding round to speed the expansion of its crypto and stablecoin infrastructure platform.

The company said it is seeing a surge in demand for enterprise-grade on-chain infrastructure trigged by a boom in consumer adoption and new regulatory clarity in key markets such as the United States and Europe.