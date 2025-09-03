OnePay Furthers Super App Initiative by Adding Branded Wireless Plan

OnePay is reportedly adding its own branded wireless plan as it works to become an American super app.

The FinTech company, which is majority-owned by Walmart, is making the service available within its app Wednesday (Sept. 3), in partnership with mobile services startup Gigs, CNBC reported Wednesday, citing a statement from Gigs and confirmation by OnePay.

Neither OnePay nor Gigs immediately replied to PYMNTS’ request for comment.

The plan provides unlimited 5G data, talk and text on the AT&T network for $35 a month, according to the CNBC report.

The new service joins the credit and debit cards, savings accounts, buy now, pay later (BNPL) loans, and digital wallet with peer-to-peer payments that are already available in the OnePay app, per the report.

In another recent addition to its app, OnePay said in June that it will launch a credit card program in partnership with Synchrony in the fall. PYMNTS reported at the time that the OnePay app serves as a digital front door through which general purpose and private-label cards (for Walmart purchases) will roll out.

“Our goal with this credit card program is to deliver an experience for consumers that’s transparent, rewarding and easy to use,” OnePay CEO Omer Ismail said at the time in a press release. “We’re excited to be partnering with Synchrony to launch a program at Walmart that checks each of those boxes and will help serve millions of people.”

In March, the company added installment loans to its product portfolio as it began giving Walmart U.S. customers the option to use Klarna-powered OnePay loans to pay for items with repayments terms of three to 36 months. This offering resulted from Klarna agreeing to become Walmart’s exclusive provider of installment loans, giving Walmart’s customers in the U.S. access to flexible payment options.

As for Gigs, it raised $73 million in a Series B funding round in December, saying it would use the new funding to expand its geographical footprint and expand the products and services it offers tech companies.

Gigs Co-founder and CEO Hermann Frank said at the time in press release that Gigs enables “any tech company to distribute phone plans directly through their apps, transforming connectivity from a standalone commodity into a core, customizable feature of every digital product experience.”