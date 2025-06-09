Walmart Takes Aim at Banks With OnePay Expansion

Highlights
OnePay and Synchrony’s new credit card program with Walmart is the latest installment of a multi-year push by the retailing giant into traditional banking services.
The OnePay digital app and wallet offer a single point of access for a continuum of BNPL and other offerings.
Walmart has both scale and an installed base of customers, complete with subscriptions, to give traditional banks and digital-only players some real competition.
Each week, PYMNTS Intelligence details the competition between Walmart and Amazon, two behemoths of commerce, jockeying for share of wallet and hundreds of millions of consumers.
See More In: banking, Banks, BNPL, buy now pay later, credit cards, digital transformation, digital wallets, financial institutions, financial services, FinTechs, Mobile Wallets, Neobanks, News, OnePay, partnerships, PYMNTS News, synchrony, walmart