This Week in Stablecoins: The Race to Own the Rails

Highlights
Once limited to speculative markets, stablecoins are now seen as key to global payments, treasury and digital-currency systems, driven by changing U.S. policy and corporate interest.
Mastercard, Visa and Stripe are pouring billions into owning the rails, turning stablecoin infrastructure into the new FinTech battleground.
From Japan’s yen coin to Western Union’s WUUSD, global adoption is accelerating — but regulation, trust and scale could decide who wins.
Blockchain was built to be the infrastructure for a new era of financial services. Until recently, the industry had seemed far from that goal, stuck primarily in “offshore casinos” and peddled by speculators.