Trump Pardons Ex-Binance CEO as Crypto Use Grows

President Donald Trump reportedly has pardoned Changpeng Zhao, founder/ex-CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Binance.
Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.
yesSubscribe to our daily newsletter, PYMNTS Today.
By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.
Δ
That’s according to a report Thursday (Oct. 23) by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).
Trump signed the pardon on Wednesday (Oct. 22), sources familiar with the matter told WSJ. One source said the president had recently indicated to advisers that he was sympathetic to arguments of political persecution connected to Zhao and others.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump had “exercised his constitutional authority by issuing a pardon for Mr. Zhao, who was prosecuted by the Biden administration in their war on cryptocurrency,” a war that Leavitt added “is over.”
The Biden administration’s regulators had initiated several prosecutions, lawsuits and enforcement actions against the digital asset sector, many of which have been rolled back under the new administration.
“Deeply grateful for today’s pardon and to President Trump for upholding America’s commitment to fairness, innovation and justice,” Zhao wrote in a post on X. “Will do everything we can to help make America the Capital of Crypto.”
Advertisement: Scroll to Continue
According to WSJ, the pardon will likely help Binance, the largest crypto exchange in the world, to reenter the U.S. market two years after its criminal prosecution. The company pleaded guilty in 2023 to violating federal anti-money-laundering requirements and was blocked from doing business in the U.S.
Binance, the report added, has spent almost a year campaigning for a pardon for its founder, who exited prison last September following a four-month sentence on related charges.
In other digital asset news, PYMNTS wrote Thursday about the increasing confidence among incumbent crypto firms that the next wave of crypto adoption won’t come from day traders or DeFi evangelists, but from payroll departments, procurement teams, and accountants reconciling cross-border invoices.
“Businesses are looking for a better type of money,” Sid Coelho-Prabhu, senior director of product at Coinbase, who’s leading the charge on Coinbase Business, told PYMNTS.
Companies that “want to accept crypto” are drawn by two main use cases, he added. “Investment and payments.”
Target to Cut 1,800 Corporate Jobs as It Struggles to Regain Momentum
OpenAI Acquires Former Apple Shortcuts Team to Expand Desktop Offering
California Tops States for AI and Social Platforms Accountability Rules
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong ‘Bullish’ on Getting Crypto Bill Passed This Year
We’re always on the lookout for opportunities to partner with innovators and disruptors.