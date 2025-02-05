Zero Hash Begins Integrating Ripple’s USD Stablecoin

Cryptocurrency and stablecoin infrastructure platform Zero Hash is integrating Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin.

The integration lets Zero Hash customers access RLUSD on the XRP Ledger and Ethereum networks, according to a Wednesday (Feb. 5) press release.

“The addition of RLUSD to our ecosystem demonstrates Zero Hash’s commitment to providing our customers with access to the most innovative and regulated stablecoin technologies,” Zero Hash founder and CEO Edward Woodford said in the release. “Zero Hash now offers RLUSD to all partners who can seamlessly embed through our API and SDK. Zero Hash offers the tech stack that powers use cases spanning payouts including Stripe, on-ramping including Shift4 and tokenization payment rails including Franklin Templeton.”

Zero Hash’s API and SDK infrastructure now supports more than 65 digital assets, including five stablecoins, across multiple chains, the release said.

The news came amid a changing cryptocurrency landscape in the United States, exemplified most recently by the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Crypto Task Force going live.

“The SEC’s pivot isn’t happening in a vacuum,” PYMNTS wrote Wednesday. “Pressure is mounting from Congress, crypto investors and the White House to modernize the regulatory approach to digital assets.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. crypto and artificial intelligence “czar,” David Sacks, claimed Tuesday (Feb. 4) that while getting crypto legislation through Congress is “something takes time … it is something we could do in the next six months.”

Sacks could have been referring to a bill sponsored by Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee introduced this week, which is designed to create a predictable regulatory environment for stablecoins.

However, there are still many unresolved issues when it comes to the wider adoption of crypto.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Blockchain’s Benefits for Regulated Industries” found that blockchain technology has several potential benefits to meet the unique needs of sectors such as finance, healthcare, identity verification and supply chain management.

“The largest financial institutions are eager to explore tokenized assets,” Nikola Plecas, head of commercialization, Visa Crypto, told PYMNTS in October, adding that they first need regulatory certainty to do so at scale.