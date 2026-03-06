FinTech and Big Finance Fight to Own the Stablecoin Stack

Highlights
Stablecoins are evolving into a layered financial infrastructure, spanning issuers, liquidity providers, custody, payment networks and developer platforms.
Major financial players are integrating them into payments, including cross-border transfers, merchant settlement and FinTech services.
A hybrid model is emerging where traditional payment interfaces run on blockchain-based settlement, while regulators assess risks and benefits.
Stablecoins can no longer be viewed as a single product category. Recent developments point to their emergence as the foundation for a multi-layered infrastructure system, similar to the early architecture of the internet.