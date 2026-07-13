Global Payments May Feel US CBDC Ban First

Highlights
The CBDC ban blocks a retail digital dollar through 2030 and may also constrain the Fed’s role in emerging tokenized wholesale settlement networks.
As digital euros, e-CNY, tokenized bank deposits and central-bank reserves begin interacting, the winning systems will be those that coordinate liquidity, compliance, foreign exchange and settlement.
If other central banks shape sovereign payment networks while the U.S. stays on the sidelines, dollar access may grow to operate under rules established elsewhere.
Nothing visibly changed in American payments when the clock struck midnight on Saturday (July 11). Consumers still used cards, bank accounts and cash, and businesses still moved funds through banking networks. Yet the United States had nonetheless made a consequential architectural choice about the future of money.
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