MiCA Says No Funny Money in Europe’s Stablecoin Basket  

Highlights
Europe has hundreds of authorized CASPs and a small but real group of EMT issuers, while ART issuers remain absent, suggesting regulated access and distribution are moving faster than complex stablecoin product design.
EMTs look like the usable stablecoin lane. Single-currency tokens fit payments, redemption and treasury workflows better than basket-based ARTs.
Europe’s stablecoin fight shifts to distribution. The winners may be the tokens CASPs can list, customers can redeem and finance teams can reconcile.
Europe just stood up financial services’ newest compliance perimeter.