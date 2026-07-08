MiCA Says No Funny Money in Europe’s Stablecoin Basket  

Europe’s stablecoin fight shifts to distribution. The winners may be the tokens CASPs can list, customers can redeem and finance teams can reconcile.

EMTs look like the usable stablecoin lane. Single-currency tokens fit payments, redemption and treasury workflows better than basket-based ARTs.

Europe has hundreds of authorized CASPs and a small but real group of EMT issuers, while ART issuers remain absent, suggesting regulated access and distribution are moving faster than complex stablecoin product design.

Europe just stood up financial services’ newest compliance perimeter.

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And barely over one week into the European Union’s Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation taking force, the freshly erected walls are already having an impact. Because the EU did not just regulate stablecoins; it divided them into categories that may produce very different business outcomes: service providers with licenses, e-money token issuers with a payment lane, and asset-referenced tokens with no authorized issuers so far.

The 27-nation bloc’s updated digital asset license register indicate around 280 MiCA-registered CASPs (crypto-asset service providers), 21 EMT (electronic money token) issuers. But there are zero authorized ART (asset referenced token) issuers so far, and over 150 digital asset firms are listed as noncompliant.

But the imbalance represents more than a compliance footnote.

Going by the numbers, 280 to 21 to 0, the most immediate implication is that crypto-asset service providers may become the new choke points of Europe’s regulated crypto economy.

See also: Europe’s Crypto Reset Begins: Who’s In, Who’s Out Under MiCA

Europe’s Crypto Rulebook Is Becoming a Market Map

CASP is a regulatory designation for any business or individual that offers professional crypto services to clients. This includes custody, exchange, trading platforms, or portfolio management, and requires a formal license from an EU financial regulator.

Binance, among the world’s largest CASPs, was unable to secure a license to operate in the EU market.

The early MiCA pattern suggests that MiCA may be creating a regulated crypto market in which the distribution layer may be getting licensed faster than the more ambitious stablecoin products it was designed to supervise.

The result is a market where access itself becomes a competitive moat. Firms with MiCA authorization can keep building distribution, compliance history and customer relationships. Firms outside the perimeter face not only legal risk but loss of market position.

See also: Crypto Stopped Fighting Banks and Started Copying Them

For banks and payment companies, this may create a clearer operating model. The regulated opportunity is likely to center on euro and dollar EMTs used for settlement, treasury movement, platform payouts, exchange liquidity and potentially merchant acceptance. The harder, more experimental ideas — basket coins, commodity-referenced instruments and synthetic value tokens — may remain outside mainstream regulated distribution until an issuer proves the economics.

For exchanges and other CASPs, the shift is equally important. MiCA compliance is no longer just a licensing project. It is an asset-listing strategy. The question is not only whether a platform can operate in Europe, but which tokens it can support without adding regulatory complexity or customer-risk exposure.

See also: Open USD and the Questions 140 Logos Don’t Answer

Crypto’s Next EU Test Is Commercial, Not Legal

MiCA’s first phase was about permission. The next phase will be about usage. The register can show which firms are authorized. It cannot show whether EMTs will become meaningful payment instruments, whether CASPs will list them widely, whether merchants will accept them, whether banks will support them, or whether corporate treasurers will treat them as useful settlement assets.

One of MiCA’s key distinctions is between e-money tokens, or EMTs, and asset-referenced tokens, or ARTs. EMTs are crypto-assets designed to maintain a stable value by referencing one official currency. ARTs are broader: they aim to maintain value by referencing other assets, rights or combinations of assets, including baskets of currencies.

The absence of authorized ART issuers is the sharper signal.

The near-term stablecoin opportunity in Europe may not be a new form of money designed for cross-border settlement, inflation hedging, tokenized collateral or programmable finance product and untethered from banking conventions. It may be a regulated token layer that behaves enough like money for merchants, platforms and financial institutions to treat it as infrastructure.

In practical terms, Europe has licensed a large share of the market’s gatekeepers before the market has produced a wide range of regulated token products. That gives CASPs a powerful role in determining which assets become liquid, visible and useful. That is where the marketplace fight begins. The winners may not be the issuers with the most ambitious token design. They may be the firms that make regulated tokens easy to hold, redeem, route, reconcile and explain to risk committees.