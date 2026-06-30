Europe’s Crypto Reset Begins: Who’s In, Who’s Out Under MiCA

Highlights
As the EU’s landmark crypto rules take full effect, firms without licenses are being forced to suspend or exit operations, marking the industry’s transition from regulatory arbitrage to regulated financial infrastructure.
The biggest winners won’t necessarily be the firms with the best technology, but those with the governance, capital and operational controls to meet institutional standards and serve the EU’s single market.
While the U.S. continues to evolve its crypto regulatory framework, the EU is positioning itself as the first major market where digital asset firms can scale under a single, harmonized rulebook.
Cryptocurrency has spent 15 years asking if regulators could catch up.