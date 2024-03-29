Platforms Enhance Security Teams’ Data Visibility, Threat Detection Capabilities

The widespread integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) has sparked a surge in data, driving notable shifts in information management strategies.

“For the last 10 years, the financial sector alone has invested countless sums into data science and building out their data intelligence departments,” Taylor Lowe, CEO and co-founder of AI infrastructure platform Metal, told PYMNTS.

“Not only is a lot of the infrastructure in place throughout these organizations, but the incentives are there: the years of operating with a data-first mindset have paid off, and firms see how valuable it is. Technologies like AI have just added more fuel to that fire and accelerated the insights you can get out of your data,” Lowe said.

However, this data explosion has created significant visibility challenges for security teams, particularly due to the gap between threat detection, data discovery and classification.

According to research from cybersecurity firm Rubrik, an overwhelming majority of businesses (98%) are grappling with data visibility issues due to complex technology stacks, leaving vulnerabilities that adversaries can exploit.

In response to these challenges, cybersecurity company CrowdStrike and Rubrik have partnered to equip security professionals with the visibility and context needed to quickly take the required precautions to prevent sensitive information breaches — all via a single platform.

“CrowdStrike Falcon has become cybersecurity’s source of truth and platform of record. Our partnership with Rubrik strengthens CrowdStrike’s data gravity, unifying threat detection with data discovery, classification and backup,” Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike, said in a Wednesday (March 27) press release announcing the partnership.

Rubrik chief product officer Anneka Gupta added: “Legacy backup tools are not designed for modern cyberattacks, and many organizations are now paying the price. With CrowdStrike, we are helping our customers up the ante against cyber adversaries, allowing security teams to identify and defend against attacks swiftly — and ultimately boost cyber resilience.”

An additional approach, according to Lowe, involves leveraging AI and large language models (LLMs) to analyze unstructured internal data, which constitutes the bulk of the world’s data.

“LLMs can read through unstructured data with amazing results, but they still need direction. The insights you’re after will inform the use cases for your data — which is what the software you’ll use needs to be built around,” he said.

Successful implementation relies on two parallel paths: establishing infrastructure capable of facilitating the transformation, storage and querying of existing data on one hand, and developing software that effectively utilizes this infrastructure to support tailored workflows on the other.

“Marrying these two is where you’ll see real productivity gains,” Lowe added.

Read more: Cohesity and Veritas to Form New Data Security, Management Company