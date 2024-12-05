SentinelOne’s Purple AI Security Suite Doubles Reach as Cyberthreats Grow

SentinelOne’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Purple security suite has doubled its market reach, now protecting twice as many devices compared to last quarter. The company announced Wednesday (Dec. 4) that Purple AI has become its fastest-growing product as it bolsters its AI capabilities against emerging cyberthreats.

“GenAI for security use cases is a force multiplier for security analysts,” CEO Tomer Weingarten told analysts during the company’s earnings call. The company didn’t release actual numbers for the Purple suite’s growth. “Customers using Purple AI enjoy real gains in productivity to streamline workflows and more automation.”

According to the company’s earnings report, total revenue was up 28% to $210.6 million, compared to $164.2 million for the same quarter in 2023, ending Oct. 31.

Partnerships Drive Expansion

The company also announced a multiyear agreement with Lenovo, the world’s largest PC manufacturer, to bundle SentinelOne’s platform and Purple AI with new enterprise PC shipments. The partnership, which includes preinstallation and managed security offerings, is expected to begin contributing revenue in the latter half of next year.

Additionally, SentinelOne expanded its Amazon Web Services partnership, enabling AWS customers to run Purple AI on Amazon Bedrock. “We will continue to deepen our relationship with Amazon, enabling customers to choose and deploy Singularity to one of the largest cloud providers in the world,” Weingarten said.

The company also introduced AI Security Posture Management (AI SPM), designed to protect organizations using generative AI services. “AI SPM was designed from the ground up to secure AI models and pipelines deployed on managed AI services such as Amazon Sagemaker, Amazon Bedrock, Azure OpenAI, and Google Vertex AI,” Weingarten said.

The security firm emphasized its focus on transparency in AI deployment. Their “AI models provide transparency and ensure that customers maintain complete control over data within our platform, keeping sensitive information in the hands of its rightful owners,” according to Weingarten.

Growing AI Demand

During the quarter, SentinelOne saw evidence of growing demand for AI security tools. A major international retailer doubled its annual recurring revenue with the company, deploying endpoint, cloud and identity security, Purple AI, and threat-hunting services.

The push into AI security comes as traditional approaches struggle to keep pace with modern threats. “Siloed solutions, closed platform architectures, and human-dependent security solutions simply cannot keep pace with modern threats,” Weingarten said.

CFO Barbara Larson noted ongoing security challenges facing organizations: “The threat landscape remains intense, with frequent headlines about new breaches and evolving cyberthreats,” she said. “Organizations continue to focus on cost and efficiency. … At the same time, customers are looking for capabilities to fend off AI-based threats, which is a completely new threat vector.”

The company’s AI focus represents a shift in cybersecurity, where automated threats require automated defenses. While SentinelOne reported growing adoption of its AI tools, it operates in a competitive market where many security vendors are making similar investments in AI.