Pandora and Chanel Customer Data Leaked in Third-Party Breaches

Luxury retailers Pandora and Chanel were reportedly the victims of third-party data breaches.

According to a report last week by CPO, Pandora is dealing with fallout from the hacking campaign targeting customer relationship management platform Salesforce, which has impacted dozens of high-profile companies.

CPO said jewelry maker Pandora confirmed the breach and has begun informing impacted individuals that “very common types” of data, specifically names and email addresses, had been leaked, though customers’ credit cards, account passwords and “similar confidential data” had not been affected.

Still, the report noted that the exposure of customer email addresses places them at risk of cyberattacks, such as password spraying and phishing. With that in mind, Pandora has warned customers to stay on the lookout for suspicious emails or fraudsters trying to impersonate its employees to garner more useful information.

Chanel, meanwhile, is dealing with a data breach that stemmed from a third-party cloud-based management information system. In this attack, hackers accessed personal information for Chanel customers based in the U.S.

“Based on the findings of the investigation, the data obtained by the unauthorized external party contained limited details of a subset of individuals who contacted our client care center in the U.S.,” the luxury fashion retailer said.

Leaked info included customers name, email address, mailing address and phone numbers, the report added, though no information that could be used to hack or steal from these customers was exposed.

A report earlier this year by Verizon found that 30% of data breaches that happened during the year ending Oct. 31, 2024, involved a third party, compared to 15% the previous year.

As PYMNTS wrote soon after, this leaves companies facing a simple equation: more third-part connections plus more human error equals more opportunities for data breaches.

“In 2021, there were 400 data breach lawsuits filed,” Philip Yannella co-chair of the privacy, security and data protection practice at Blank Rome and the author of “Cyber Litigation: Data Breach, Data Privacy & Digital Rights,” 2025 edition, said in an interview PYMNTS. “Last year, there were over 2,000.”

“Data breaches are always the biggest danger, particularly for financial institutions … We’re going to go through a period where we see more breaches — potentially more expensive breaches — until companies can get their arms around how to deal with them,” Yannella added. “If you’re a bank, you’ve got to worry quite a bit about your vendors.”