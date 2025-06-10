Bank of America Taps Merchant Data to Boost Payment Approval Rates

Highlights
Optimal payments processing relies on data sharing and collaboration between issuers and merchants to reduce friction and decrease false positive declines.
Amid the rise in eCommerce and card-not-present transactions, merchants are focused on improving approvals and declines, which can be achieved through technology.
Using credentials on file, card account updating, tokenization and advanced security like 3DS Data Only helps optimize the customer checkout experience across channels and ensures uninterrupted commerce.
An optimal payment experience, which is frictionless in nature, involves collaboration.
