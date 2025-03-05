Data Readiness Means Playing Powers Engagement and Monetization for Gaming Businesses

Gaming is no longer just about entertainment; it’s about precision, personalization and profit. In the pursuit of these three pillars, few industries have harnessed the power of data as effectively as gaming platforms.

Findings in a new report from PYMNTS Intelligence and Carat from Fiserv underscore this truth: Gaming companies have embraced data readiness and are turning it to their advantage. The study finds that 95% of analytics-driven gaming platforms report revenue growth, a figure that far outpaces most other sectors.

While many consumer-facing industries can struggle with fragmented data strategies, gaming platforms are setting a new benchmark for real-time insights, predictive analytics, and hyper-personalized experiences. With dedicated data teams, real-time tracking capabilities, and a deep reliance on analytics, gaming platforms are proving that data activation is more than a competitive edge — it’s a business imperative.

The result? A gaming sector that is driving engagement like never before while unlocking monetization strategies and leaving traditional retail, streaming services, and gig economy platforms playing catch-up.

Data Activation Is No Game

The term “data readiness” encompasses a company’s ability to collect, process and act on insights in real time. It’s not just about amassing information; it’s about making it work. Gaming platforms, more so than many other industries, have cracked the code on this.

More than half of gaming companies (54%) have companywide analytics teams — beating the cross-industry average of 45%. These teams break down data silos, integrate insights from multiple departments, and drive business decisions with precision.

The report also found that gaming companies that heavily rely on data for decision-making see a 15% revenue increase, compared to just 0.1% for those with low reliance. The ability to anticipate market trends and adjust monetization strategies is proving to be a game-changer.

Unlike other industries that can still rely on outdated advertising models or static revenue streams, gaming has turned monetization into an adaptable science. The industry has leveraged behavioral data and real-time analytics to create flexible monetization strategies.

But despite the success gaming platforms have seen with data-driven strategies, a glaring gap remains: real-time data access is still far from universal.

Four in five gaming executives (80%) say real-time data access is critical to their decision-making processes, yet 61% of gaming platforms do not have access to real-time data, leaving them vulnerable to delayed decision-making and missed revenue opportunities.

What’s more, in critical areas like sales and performance tracking, real-time data access is shockingly low — just 4% of gaming platforms have real-time sales data, while only 2.2% can track business performance in real time.

Why does this matter? The inability to act on real-time insights can lead to missed monetization opportunities, inaccurate decision-making, and loss of competitive advantage. The report found that 80% of gaming companies struggling with real-time data access cited inaccurate decision-making as a direct consequence, while 74% reported missed business opportunities.

While gaming platforms are leading the way in data activation, those that fail to close this real-time data gap risk falling behind. Investing in infrastructure to ensure seamless, instant access to player behavior, market trends, and engagement metrics will be a defining factor in the next wave of gaming success stories.

The lesson for other sectors? Watch the gaming industry closely. If companies outside of gaming don’t accelerate their data strategies, they may find themselves outpaced by platforms that have turned insights into their most powerful asset.