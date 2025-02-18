Data-Driven Strategies Help Gaming Platforms Win Next-Level Revenue

Success in gaming isn’t just about great content. It’s about turning insights into action. Every player interaction, transaction and engagement presents an opportunity, yet too many platforms fail to respond quickly enough. The biggest issue? Just 18% of gaming companies can track market shifts in real time, even though 80% say it’s critical. This disconnect means slower reactions, lost revenue and missed growth opportunities.

The most successful gaming platforms have one thing in common: they make data analytics a strategic priority. In fact, 95% of companies that prioritize analytics report revenue growth, outperforming other consumer-facing industries. Companies with companywide decision-making structures see 9.6% revenue growth, while those without struggle at just 0.9%.

The message is clear—speed and efficiency aren’t just advantages, they’re necessities. Gaming platforms that embrace real-time insights, structured decision-making, and cross-functional collaboration will be the ones defining the industry’s future. Those that don’t will be left behind.

These are just some of the findings detailed in “Data-Driven Advantage: How Gaming Merchants Can Accelerate Growth,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Carat from Fiserv collaboration. This report explores the data readiness of businesses that primarily operate in the gaming sector. Between June 12, 2024, and Aug. 7, 2024, we surveyed 54 executives working at gaming platforms on the impact of dedicated analytics teams, the challenges and opportunities in real-time data access and the role of data-driven decision making.

