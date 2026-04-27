Maverick Says Data Without Intent Is Just Expensive Storage

Highlights
Simply collecting large amounts of data is no longer a competitive edge — companies must deliberately use data to create value, build trust and differentiate.
With abundant data, the challenge is turning it into timely decisions. AI helps process information faster, improving areas like underwriting and fraud detection while keeping humans in the loop.
Leading organizations embed data and AI into workflows with proper oversight, using them to guide strategy, improve customer experiences and adapt to risks and regulations.
Watch more: What’s Next In Payments With Maverick Payments’ Justin Downey
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