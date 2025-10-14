Israel’s New Digital Bank Pays Customers Instead of Charging Fees

Highlights
Profit Sharing at Scale: Esh Bank splits its net interest income 50/50 with customers, a first-of-its-kind model in global banking.
Tech at the Core: CEO Yuval Aloni tells PYMNTS’ Karen Webster how Esh’s in-house eOS platform automates compliance, risk and operations.
Weekly Rewards: Instead of fees, customers see weekly payouts, turning a checking account into a recurring source of income.
All banks talk about using technology to lower costs. Esh Bank is wagering customers should see the results. The Israel-based, digital-only startup says it will pay account holders every week by splitting the bank’s net interest income evenly with them.