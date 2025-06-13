Bots Overtake Fraudsters as Digital Identity’s Main Threat, Says Persona CEO

Highlights
Digital identity’s main threat is not fraudsters but bots — with AI accelerating these risks.
The complexity lies not in detecting bots but in understanding who controls them, especially as bots increasingly mimic legitimate users.
Just as trusted intermediaries transformed payments, the next wave of digital identity will rely on proxy identities and orchestration layers that unify diverse credentials.
Digital identity has always been a thorny challenge.
