The Digital Identity Playbook: Improving Transaction Performance With Orchestrated Intelligence

Highlights
Digital identity (MIDs, tokens, customer profiles) is becoming a key business asset, but is often fragmented and poorly understood across multiple providers.
This fragmentation breaks continuity and weakens recognition, leading to issues like lower approval rates and less control over how merchants and customers are represented.
Managing identity as a strategic portfolio improves performance and flexibility, enabling better interoperability, stronger fraud detection and more resilient operations.
Identity is fast becoming one of the most valuable assets a business possesses. Not brand identity or customer sentiment, but the underlying digital identifiers that enable transactions to occur: merchant IDs (MIDs), payment tokens, processor vault records, device fingerprints and customer profiles.