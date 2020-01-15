Digital Payments

Malaysia Gov’t To Pay Citizens To Use Digital Payments

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

Malaysia is launching a program on Wednesday (Jan. 15), according to reports, to give out 450 million ringgit (more than $110 million USD) to half of its citizens. The program intends to bolster the country’s digital payments, a jolt to get things off the ground.

The program is expected to be a big boost for eWallet companies. The money will be given out through eWallet operators Grab, telecom company Axiata’s Boost, China’s Ant Financial and Touch ‘n Go, backed by banking group CIMB.

The way the program works: Every Malaysian citizen over the age of 18 who makes under 100,000 ringgit per year will receive a one-time handout of 30 ringgit each, which must be spent between Jan. 15 and March 14. The program was budgeted for action in October, and stands to benefit around 15 million Malaysians. It was designed to widen digital payments among both consumers and merchants in the country, particularly to benefit small businesses, according to Minister of Finance Lim Guan Eng.

Data portal Statista said total digital payments are expected to surge by 10.8 percent after the program’s implementation, and reach around $17 billion over the next three years — once people catch on to the practice.

Another benefit the program could see is offset concerns about the cost of living, which will help the government. Last year, the ruling coalition lost an election by a larger margin than expected over the issue.

Lim said the initiative was part of the government’s idea to help the shared prosperity agenda by reducing the barriers to digitization. By doing so, it could also improve financial inclusivity, and get everyone on board.

There is a push for digital banking in many Asian countries, and the primary move is one toward a more modern form of banking over traditional in-person cash-handling. Several groups in the area are vying for digital bank licenses in Singapore, and Thailand’s Siam Commercial Bank, which is over 100 years old, is modernizing with new apps and connectivity as well.

——————————–

Featured PYMNTS Study:

Whether they’re checking account balances or redeeming rewards, more than 102 million U.S. credit card holders now rely on mobile card apps. In the Mobile Card App Adoption Report, PYMNTS surveyed 2,000 U.S. consumers for a reveal of the four most compelling features apps must have to engage users and drive greater adoption.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Visa Tap To Phone Expands POS Acceptance Visa Tap To Phone Expands POS Acceptance
6.4K
Mobile Payments

Visa Tap To Phone Expands POS Acceptance For Retailers

Mastercard Mastercard
4.8K
Mastercard

Using AI To Keep Issuers On The Right Side Of Credit Risk

cross border payments cross border payments
4.0K
Cross-border Payments

Using Data To Fight Subscriber Churn

3.6K
eCommerce

Embedding Insurance At The Point Of Sale

Britain, Bank, StanChart, Standard Chartered, investment, China, Supply Chain, Startup, Linklogis, B2B Britain, Bank, StanChart, Standard Chartered, investment, China, Supply Chain, Startup, Linklogis, B2B
3.5K
B2B Payments

Standard Chartered Backs China’s Linklogis

wells fargo, technology, regulators, cyber attacks, manual, news wells fargo, technology, regulators, cyber attacks, manual, news
3.1K
Bank Regulation

Wells’ Growth Reportedly Hampered By Old Systems, Tech Failures

goldman-sachs-marcus-app goldman-sachs-marcus-app
3.0K
Digital Banking

Goldman Launches Mobile App For Marcus — Three Years Later

Who Will Win The Restaurant Delivery Race? Who Will Win The Restaurant Delivery Race?
2.9K
Delivery

Who Will Win The Restaurant Aggregator Race?

google pay, co-founders, neo-banks, india, epiFi, seed funding, un-banked, news google pay, co-founders, neo-banks, india, epiFi, seed funding, un-banked, news
2.9K
Digital Banking

Google Pay Co-founders’ Indian Neobank Has Raised $13.2M

2.8K
API

Wells Fargo: Using APIs To Cut Corporate Cash Flow Confusion

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch
2.7K
Retail

Abercrombie & Fitch To Slash Store Sizes

2.7K
Investments

Casper Warns Social Media Celebs Could Pose Investment Risk

german, fintech, wirecard, fraud, accounting, Singapore, police, allegations, news german, fintech, wirecard, fraud, accounting, Singapore, police, allegations, news
2.6K
International

Wirecard Chairman Resigns After Resisting Calls For Audit

2.6K
VISA

Visa’s $5.3B FinTech Play, Wrapped In Plaid

2.5K
Digital Banking

Hong Kong’s First Neobank Lures Consumers With High Deposit Rates