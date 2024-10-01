Digital Wallets: New Report Bridges Gap Between Awareness and Usage

Download the Data Brief Digital Wallets Beyond Financial Transactions: Global In-Depth Report By completing this form, I have read and acknowledged the Terms and Conditions and agree that PYMNTS.com may contact me at the email address above. Δ

Consumers across five major markets — Brazil, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States — are generally familiar and satisfied with the experience of using digital wallets. The penetration of specific platforms, though, varies by country. Google Wallet use ranges from 20% in the U.K. to around 9% in France and Germany, for example. Consumers widely use Apple Wallet in the five countries we studied.

How consumers in various markets use these wallets reveals cultural nuances. In the U.S., consumers generally use these wallets for online shopping. In most other markets, consumers frequently use these wallets for in-store shopping.

Storing credentials is popular across markets. For example, 38% of consumers in the U.K. stored credentials digitally. Consumers in Brazil need to verify their IDs more often, and they store their credentials digitally. This is an opportunity for providers in Brazil since consumers there digitally store personal documents or IDs, but not always in these wallets.

Other popular use cases include storing event or transportation tickets.

These are just some of the findings detailed in “Digital Wallets Beyond Transactions: Global In-Depth Report,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Google Wallet collaboration. The report provides a global perspective on adoption and use of digital wallets across five markets. It focuses on the potential of the three main wallet platforms: Apple Wallet, Google Wallet and Samsung Wallet. It draws on insights from a survey of 12,229 consumers across five markets conducted from Jan. 11 to Feb. 5.

Inside “Digital Wallets Beyond Transactions: Global In-Depth Report”:

Consumers’ familiarity and satisfaction with digital wallets across five different countries

The penetration of the three major platforms in different markets

How consumers use specific wallet platforms for online and in-store shopping

How consumers across countries use these platforms for storing credentials

The types of credentials and tickets consumers store in these wallets

Among the five countries we studied, consumers have embraced digital wallets. However, many consumers are still new to using features beyond transactions in these wallets, such as storing credentials. Download the report to learn more about global trends in this space.

This report is part of a series exploring how consumers in various major economies are using these wallets. Check out the archive to learn how countries and their consumers vary in digital wallet use.