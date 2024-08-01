New Data: Germany’s Baby Boomers Flip the Script on Digital Wallet Usage

Download the Report Digital Wallets Beyond Financial Transactions: Germany By completing this form, I have read and acknowledged the Terms and Conditions and agree that PYMNTS.com may contact me at the email address above. Δ

Consumers in Germany are embracing their digital wallets for payments. Nearly half (47%) use them for online shopping for example. Surprisingly, baby boomers and seniors in Germany are more likely to use one for online shopping than Generation Z consumers.

However, facilitating payments and transfers is just one way consumers can use these tools. These wallets can be anywhere that a smartphone is. This is a fact that cannot be overlooked, and it can drive adoption.

PYMNTS Intelligence finds that once consumers in Germany store credentials and use a digital wallet — to verify their identities or present credentials to access an event, among other uses — most state high satisfaction with their experience.

This suggests that the German market is ready for digital wallets’ next evolution.

These are just some of the findings detailed in “Digital Wallets Beyond Financial Transactions: Germany Edition,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Google Wallet collaboration. This report examines consumer perceptions and use of these wallets in the last year and into the future in the German market. It draws on insights from a survey of 2,302 consumers in Germany conducted from Jan. 11 to Feb. 5.

Inside “Digital Wallets Beyond Financial Transactions: Germany Edition”:

What tasks consumers in Germany are completing using these wallets

Which generations are using these wallets the most

How consumers in Germany are using these tools for travel and transportation

How using these wallets for identification verification could be more convenient for consumers, especially when they are on the road

Once consumers use a digital wallet to store credentials or show their IDs, most have positive experiences doing so. Download the report to learn what’s next for these wallets in Germany.

This report is the third in a series exploring how consumers in various major economies are using digital wallets. Check out the series archive to learn about how use in Germany compares to other countries.