Wirex Plans Decentralized Autonomous Organization for WPay Platform

Wirex says it is creating a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) for its payment platform WPay.

The project is designed to give users the opportunity to play a larger role in shaping the future of the platform, the Web3 money app said in a Tuesday (April 9) news release.

“The goal of establishing a decentralized governance for WPay demonstrates Wirex’s dedication to embracing decentralization and increasing community involvement,” the release said.

“Once the DAO is fully set up, users will have the opportunity to propose, discuss, and vote on important updates, new features, and strategic directions for the platform. This will create a democratic and decentralized decision-making process.”

Wirex CEO Pavel Mateev added that moving toward decentralization is important for both developing WPay and creating a more financially inclusive ecosystem.

“The establishment of DAO for WPay will place power in the hands of our users, enabling them to steer the platform in a direction that best serves the community,” he said.

According to Wirex, WPay’s decentralized nature means users will retain full ownership of their funds, thus doing away with “the risk associated with intermediaries.”

Users can spend their digital assets via the Visa/Mastercard network, with the platform facilitating real-time transactions and integrating “digital currencies with everyday financial services, promoting widespread adoption and utility,” the release said.

