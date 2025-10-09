Amex on How Automation Is Rewriting the Rules of Financial Resilience

Highlights
As volatility and fragmented supply chains reshape commerce, AR and AP automation is no longer just about efficiency — it’s becoming a foundational tool for managing liquidity and enabling agile, data-driven decision-making.
By digitizing payment workflows, companies gain real-time visibility and predictability that strengthen relationships between buyers and suppliers, transforming financial operations into a source of transparency and resilience.
From small firms to global enterprises, businesses are adopting flexible, phased approaches to automation — starting with high-impact pain points and expanding to integrated, tech-enabled ecosystems that drive long-term growth.
Watch more: Trend Talk: American Express, Pavan Krishna