Block: Digital Payment Scams Have a Surprisingly Youthful Face

Highlights
Fraud is rapidly evolving through AI-powered impersonation and real-time payments, making scams faster, harder to detect and increasingly targeted at digitally native younger users.
FinTechs like Block are shifting fraud prevention from a reactive cost center to a core product strategy, embedding behavioral risk signals and precise, real-time warnings into user experience.
Collaboration, reporting and user education are critical, as many victims never report scams; platforms must balance speed with safety while helping users build digital awareness and skepticism.
Watch more: Digital Shift: Block’s Brian Boates
Brian Boates is chief risk officer at Block, a financial services provider for consumers and merchants.
See More In: AI, artificial intelligence, Block, Digital Payments, Featured News, FinTech, fraud, News, PYMNTS News, pymnts tv, Security, video