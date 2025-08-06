Deluxe Snaps Up JPMorgan’s Lockbox Network to Scale Payments Network

Highlights
Deluxe’s acquisition of JPMorgan Payments’ CheckMatch promises faster digital check payments—no envelopes required.
CEO Barry McCarthy reveals to PYMNTS’ Karen Webster how the deal could decrease mail fraud and slash payment costs.
Deluxe plans to revolutionize lockboxes by merging digital networks, boosting working capital for CFOs and treasurers.
The check may not be dead, but the envelope is increasingly optional. Payments and data company Deluxe on Tuesday (Aug. 5) said it has purchased CheckMatch, an inter-lockbox network, from Kinexys by JPMorgan, folding the platform into the Deluxe Payment Network (DPN). The deal gives Minneapolis‑based Deluxe direct digital connections to more than half of the nation’s top 10 lockbox operators and several large disbursement partners, according to the companies.
